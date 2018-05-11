KY Gov. Bevin to hold forum in Hopkinsville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY Gov. Bevin to hold forum in Hopkinsville

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will be in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on May 14 to discuss economic development. (Source: KFVS)
FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will be in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on May 14 to discuss economic development.

The forum will also consist of other issues concerning the Commonwealth.

The forum begins at 1 p.m. at the Hopkinsville Municipal Center. It's located at 715 S. Virginia Street. 

