Missouri House approves right-to-work amendment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on right-to-work (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The Missouri House has approved a resolution to amend the state constitution to ban mandatory union fees. If the Senate also approves the measure, voters would decide the issue Nov. 6.

Right-to-work was signed into law by Gov. Eric Greitens but never took effect because union supporters gathered enough signatures to put a separate question on the November ballot that would let voters overrule that measure.

Proponents argue that making Missouri's right-to-work law would not prevent people from joining unions but would help prevent union corruption in industries that currently require union membership.

Opponents say banning mandatory fees could cripple citizens' - especially black citizens - the ability to fight for better wages.

The measure now heads to the Senate, which voted to move up the election overturning the right-to-work law to Aug. 7.

9:00 a.m.

State senators have voted to move up the date of a public vote on whether Missouri should be a right-to-work state.

Senators voted 23-7 on the measure early Friday morning after Democrats fought overnight to block a vote. The proposal deals with a right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees that was passed by lawmakers last year.

Union supporters gathered enough signatures to delay the law from taking effect so voters can decide on the issue.

Currently, voters are set to weigh in during the Nov. 6 general election. But some Republicans are trying to change the date to the Aug. 7 primary.

The Senate proposal still needs approval from the House, which is considering a similar measure.

Lawmakers have one week left before a May 18 deadline to pass legislation.

The resolution is SCR 40 . The constitutional amendment is HJR 79 .

