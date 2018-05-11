Bryant says splitting up SIU system will weaken it

Bryant is speaking out about a split between SIU institutions (Source: Illinois House Republican Staff)

Illinois State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) spoke on the floor of the House Thursday to speak out against splitting up Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and SIU Carbondale.

"I firmly believe that Southern Illinois University will be healthier and more attractive as a cohesive unit, and I believe splitting the system apart will weaken it," Bryant said.

She said hundreds of people in her district have contacted her in opposition to dividing the institutions.

