2 facing drug charges after McCracken Co., KY traffic stop

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A man and woman are facing a number of charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky on May 10.

According to the sheriff's office, Rome Tyler, 47, had five outstanding warrants served and is facing charges of trafficking first degree (cocaine), and giving an officer false ID.

Crystal Diaz, 45, of Paducah was charged with driving on a suspended license, criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree, failure to produce an insurance card, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking first degree (cocaine). 

The sheriff's office reports alcohol was found in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and a room at the Deluxe Inn resulted in investigators finding crack cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

