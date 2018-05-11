Man wanted on charges of burglary, violating sex offender regist - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man wanted on charges of burglary, violating sex offender registration

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Scott Anthony Evans is wanted on charges of residential burglary and violating sex offender registration. (Source: Murphysboro Police Department) Scott Anthony Evans is wanted on charges of residential burglary and violating sex offender registration. (Source: Murphysboro Police Department)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A man is wanted in Murphysboro, Illinois on charges of burglary and violating sex offender registration.

According to police, Scott Anthony Evans, 34, is wanted on charges of residential burglary and violation of sex offender registration.

He is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall and 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say his last known address is on N. Stephen Drive in Murphysboro, Ill. They say he is believed to be in the Murphysboro area and is aware he is wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121 or 911.

