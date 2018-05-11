Kentucky's Unemployment Insurance expands support services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's unemployment insurance agency has expanded online customer services with a new feature called myKentuckyCareerCenter.

State officials say the secure feature can be used to check unemployment insurance claim balances and payment history. It also can access unemployment insurance documents and be used to communicate with claims advisers with a secure chat tool.

Unemployment insurance is a safety net for people who lose their jobs through no fault of their own.

Katie Houghlin, director of Unemployment Insurance, says the new online feature is mobile friendly and easily accessible to any Kentuckian with internet access.

The myKentuckyCareerCenter feature also will display a calendar of events to help customers manage their unemployment insurance activities and notify them of upcoming re-employment services to help them get back to work sooner.

