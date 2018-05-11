SIU installs solar fountain to control Campus Lake bacteria - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU installs solar fountain to control Campus Lake bacteria

A solar panel-powered fountain has been installed in Campus Lake at Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus. (Source: KFVS) A solar panel-powered fountain has been installed in Campus Lake at Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus. (Source: KFVS)

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - A solar panel-powered fountain has been installed in Campus Lake at Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports engineering students designed the fountain as part of a project aimed at preventing the growth of harmful algal blooms. The effort comes after SIU eradicated cyanobacteria from the lake in 2016 after a massive cleanup. However if left unchecked the bacteria will start growing again.

The fountain helps because aeration hinders growth of the bacteria. A team of five mechanical engineers and one electrical engineer designed and built the fountain over two semesters.

The fountain is a floating dock with a battery inside, solar panels on top and a submersible pump that propels the spray of water.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

