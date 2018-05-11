O'Hare opening new gates for first time in 25 years. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

O'Hare opening new gates for first time in 25 years.

O'Hare International Airport in Chicago has some new gates for the first time in a quarter century. (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media) O'Hare International Airport in Chicago has some new gates for the first time in a quarter century. (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media)

CHICAGO (AP) - O'Hare International Airport in Chicago has some new gates for the first time in a quarter century.

In a news release, Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office says the mayor joined American Airlines CEO Doug Parker for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning to mark American's opening of five new gates.

The release says American's investment of $78 million to extend the concourse of Terminal 3's L-Concourse is the first major step the airport's $8.5 billion terminal expansion plan. Between the new American gates and the planned addition of dozens of more gates, the mayor's office says gate capacity will grow by 25 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

