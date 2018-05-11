No trash collection on Memorial Day in Jackson, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

No trash collection on Memorial Day in Jackson, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Memorial Day is just around the corner and in observance of the holiday, Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not be operating on Monday, May 28.

According to city officials, if your garbage would normally be collected on Monday, it will instead be picked up on Tuesday, May 29. Tuesday’s route remains the same.

In addition, the Recycling Center will also be closed on Monday, May 28.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.

