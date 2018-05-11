New wall features Alma Schrader's past principals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New wall features Alma Schrader's past principals

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

All four past principals were there with their families, as well as Dr. Neil Glass and his grandmother, who represented Roy Glass in his memory. Retired teachers were also there.

The ceremony and reception was also a surprise, celebrating Ruth Ann Orr's retirement.

Staff, students, families and others attended Ruth Ann's retirement party later that same night.

