New wall features Alma Schrader's past principals

A history wall featuring Alma Schrader's past principals was unveiled in a ceremony on Thursday evening, May 10. (Source: KFVS)

All four past principals were there with their families, as well as Dr. Neil Glass and his grandmother, who represented Roy Glass in his memory. Retired teachers were also there.

The ceremony and reception was also a surprise, celebrating Ruth Ann Orr's retirement.

Staff, students, families and others attended Ruth Ann's retirement party later that same night.

