Carbondale, IL mayor declares National Police Week

Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry declared May 13-19 as National Police Week.

During this week, the public recognizes the service and sacrifice of law enforcement across the country.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Officials with the City would like to thank the officers of the Carbondale Police Department and the Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety for their contributions to the community.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Sergeant Amber Ronketto at 618-457-3200, ext. 465.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.