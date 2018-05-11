Carbondale, IL mayor declares National Police Week - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale, IL mayor declares National Police Week

Written by Jasmine Adams
(Source: Stock image/KFVS) (Source: Stock image/KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry declared May 13-19 as National Police Week.

During this week, the public recognizes the service and sacrifice of law enforcement across the country.

Officials with the City would like to thank the officers of the Carbondale Police Department and the Southern Illinois University Department of Public Safety for their contributions to the community.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Sergeant Amber Ronketto at 618-457-3200, ext. 465.

