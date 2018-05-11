First Alert: Muggy Mother's Day in the Heartland

It is going to be a warm one with high temperatures in the low 90s during the afternoon hours. (Source: KFVS)

Mother's Day will be mostly sunny and dry throughout the Heartland.

Warm temperatures will stay across the Heartland in the upper 80s to low 90s.

It will be a little muggy outside, but lighter winds out of the southwest help it feel cooler at times.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Summer-like temperatures in the 90s will hold through the beginning of next week.

Record highs possible through Tuesday. Moisture continues to move up from the Gulf meaning even more muggy conditions will continue

A front will move through next week that will bring clouds that will help keep temperatures lower, but it will also bring showers and storms midweek.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.