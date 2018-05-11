What you need to know May 11

Good Friday morning, it is May 11.

First Alert Forecast

We could reach record high temperatures today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says the high for Cape Girardeau is 89 and we’ll have high temperatures in the upper 80s. It will also be windy.

We’ll have sustained winds around 17 mph with gusts that could top 30 mph. It will be very sunny and humid, as well.

It will be a very hot and muggy Mother’s Day weekend. High temps will top 90 degrees and the feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-90s. There will be lots of sunshine.

The first part of next week will be hot and humid and rain chances will be increased every day.

A 9-year-old girl born without hands in Virginia won a handwriting competition.

There will be no criminal charges against an Indianapolis daycare where a 1-year-old boy was injured.

A Texas police department said they found 71 pounds of meth hidden in a gas tank during a traffic stop on Saturday.

