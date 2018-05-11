The importance of National Nurses Week

This week is National Nurses Week.

It is dedicated to educating people on the important role nurses have in our healthcare.

It is also an important career that helps a lot of people around the globe.

But some time ago, the nursing industry didn't always have the respect that it does in the present day.

According to Gloria Green, Chairperson of the Department of Nursing at Southeast Missouri State University, nurses were able to prove themselves on the battlefield during World War One.

From there, she said, patients were starting to be admitted to hospitals more and more and the role of nurses changed.

She believes the nation would be in rough shape if the industry didn't change.

“I think healthcare would be in a greater dilemma than it is now – I’m not sure who would be doing that. Back in the Victorian age, it was the family, physicians went to the home and visited the patients but it was the family who provided health care," said Green.

As more jobs become automated and tasks are performed by computers and robots, Green believes nursing will maintain the human component.

“A nurse makes a patient assessment every shift, listens to lungs, listens to heart, assesses pulses and skin and overall patient status and makes decisions based off the nuances that he or she finds,” said Green.

Green said these are critical thinking skills and they have to come from a human.

