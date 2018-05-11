Youth coding camps in Cape Girardeau, MO

The Marquette Technology Institute is hosting Youth Coding Camps to teach kids basic programming and problem-solving using fun little robots called the Finch and the Evo!

Stacy Dohonge Lane, the Community Director for the Marquette Tech District said the classes are meant to get kids together and to teach them skills to help them throughout their academic careers.

"Coding isn't just Computer Science," Stacy Dohogne Lane said. "I mean, these are really widely applicable skills that the kids are learning that can contribute to their overall academic success. So, obviously we want to get kids interested with coding with computer science, but on the other hand, too, it's just great logic and problem-solving skills to have that's going to impact them in all other areas."

Dohogne said even if the kids decide a career in coding is not for them, these camps will still help with other career options for their future as well.

"These coding and computer science skills are so widely applicable. It's logic, it's problem-solving, it's thinking systematically. So, besides preparing kids for this huge career opportunity as a developer, where there's just so much potential and room and need for these folks with a mean salary that is so much higher than other occupations. You've also got such widely applicable skillet and a working knowledge of skills that are going to be even more crucial in the digital workplace of the future."

There are four different sessions during the summer camps. Two for Coding with the Finch, and two for Coding with Evo. Each session runs from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Coding with the Finch is for kids going into grade 3-4 and will run June 18-22 and 25-29.

Coding with Evo is for kids going into grades 5-6, or for those who completed the Coding with the Finch camp. These camps will run from July 9-13 and 16-20

Each week-long session is $75 and seating is limited.

