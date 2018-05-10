Annual Mother’s Day bake sale in New Madrid, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Annual Mother’s Day bake sale in New Madrid, MO

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

The Higgerson School Historic Site is holding its Annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locally baked pies, cakes, breads, cookies, and other treats will be for sale.

In addition to the sweet treats, the bake sale will also feature a selection of year-end garden relishes.

You can also place pre-orders by calling Higgerson landing at (573) 748-5716.

The bake sale will be held at the Higgerson Landing Gift Shop, which is across from the Higgerson School at 307 Main St. in New Madrid, Missouri.

Proceeds from the bake sale supports the non-for-profit operation of the Higgerson School Historic Site.

