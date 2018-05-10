Kennett, MO doctors meet to discuss future of healthcare in the - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett, MO doctors meet to discuss future of healthcare in the area

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

The future of emergency care in Kennett, Mo is up in the air, so a group of doctors gathered to brainstorm ideas. The panel of physicians focused on immediate issues they say need to be addressed.

That includes the lack of care, the loss of an emergency room and keeping physicians in Kennett. But a group of doctors have a plan.

First, Pemiscot Memorial Hospital will bring back and ramp up their OB care.

Second, an urgent care facility opening its doors before the hospital closes this summer.

Third, they're hoping to announce a plan that will keep doctors in Kennett in the next few weeks.

Dr. Pu led the forum tonight to inform the public of these new plans. He says for this community and these doctors, it's personal.

"Its very special to me because I grew up wanting to be a doctor at Twin Rivers," said Dr. Pu "When I was 18-19 years old, my dad was a physician here, I used to follow the docs around and work in the lab and it was there that I decided I wanted to be a physician and I wanted to be a physician in Kennett, Missouri."

Dr. Pu says now that they have the immediate concerns are taken care of they can start looking to the future and he hopes that means building a new hospital in Kennett.
