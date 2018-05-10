1 person dead after crash in Union County, IL

1 person has been killed in the crash (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Illinois State Police, one person has died after a crash off of Lick Creek Road in Union County on May 10.

The sheriff's office is handling the investigation, according to ISP. It was a single vehicle crash.

No names have been released pending family notification.

No other information is available at this time.

