Missouri GOP lawmakers try to block Planned Parenthood money - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri GOP lawmakers try to block Planned Parenthood money

Missouri's Republican-led Legislature is trying again to block funding from going to Planned Parenthood. (Source: KFVS) Missouri's Republican-led Legislature is trying again to block funding from going to Planned Parenthood. (Source: KFVS)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Republican-led Legislature is trying again to block funding from going to Planned Parenthood.

House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick on Thursday said the proposed state budget passed by lawmakers this week was crafted to end loopholes that had allowed the organization to access state funding.

Lawmakers starting in 2016 opted to forgo some federal funding in an attempt to block Planned Parenthood from getting reimbursements for family planning and other preventative care for low-income women. But Planned Parenthood says it continued to receive state reimbursements.

About a dozen women dressed like characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" walked silently through the capitol and sat in the House and Senate galleries Thursday in protest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly