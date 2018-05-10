Scott County, MO deputy arrested on sexual misconduct allegation

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury reports a sheriff's deputy was arrested on a sexual misconduct allegation.

On May 11, 2018, former Scott County Deputy Brandon Cook was charged with an alleged criminal act of statutory sodomy in the second degree a class D felony.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Paul Boyd, at 2:30 a.m. on May 10, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office learned that a deputy may have had sexual contact with a minor within the last hour.

Boyd said Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control around 3:50 a.m. to investigate the case to ensure an objective inquiry.

The DDCC began the investigation around 7 a.m. Boyd said the DDCC talked to the witnesses, the alleged victim and the alleged perpetrator.

The deputy was taken into custody at 1 p.m. on May 10.

Boyd said on May 10 the DDCC submitted a probable cause affidavit around 4 p.m. to the Scott County Prosecutor’s office. The DDCC also completed three search warrants for two phones and a Facebook account with the results still pending for further prosecution review.

According to the probable cause statement, the deputy and a 16-year-old boy messaged on a dating app in the early morning hours of May 10.

Cook allegedly told investigators that he did not immediately recognize the minor, but later during the interview, he acknowledged he believed the minor to be 16 years old.

The two allegedly agreed to meet at the minor's house. That's where Cook allegedly picked the minor up in his marked Scott County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle, while on duty.

After the sexual encounter, court documents state Cook dropped the minor off at the minor's house.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Paul Boyd, the investigation is still ongoing.

"I am very disappointed with the alleged actions of the officer," Sheriff Drury said. "My office expects all employees to maintain professional standards and high moral values. The actions of this former deputy does [sic] not represent the integrity of all law enforcement officers, especially those employed by the Scott County Sheriff’s office.”

Scott County Prosecutor’s office filed the charge and a warrant was issued.

Cook is currently being housed at the Cape Girardeau County Jail under a $50,000 cash or surety bond with conditions not to have contact with any minors or the alleged victim in the case.

Scott County Prosecutor Paul Boyd requested Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor Chris Limbaugh be appointed as a Special Prosecutor in the case to mitigate any appearance of bias. Limbaugh agreed to the appointment and should be designated by court order as the Special Prosecutor shortly.

Formal charges are pending. More information will be available once charges are filed.

