Old King Coal Days in West Frankfort, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Old King Coal Days in West Frankfort, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
West Frankfort, Illinois is celebrating its long history of coal mining. (Source: KFVS) West Frankfort, Illinois is celebrating its long history of coal mining. (Source: KFVS)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

West Frankfort, Illinois is celebrating its long history of coal mining. May 10, was the first day of the Old King Coal Festival for 2018.

The festival is held every year during the second weekend of May. The festival first began in 1941.

The longstanding tradition includes the crowing of Old King Coal, Princess Flame and her court, a coal miner’s memorial service, job fair, parade, and a downtown festival filled with food, rides, games, vendors, and free nightly entertainment on the main stage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Old King Coal Festival is a family-friendly environment. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy West Frankfort’s hospitality.

This year Bill Levanti was crowned Old King Coal. To be selected for old king coal you have to had worked in the coal mines, and that’s what bill did for 30 years. 

Levanti spoke about why this event is so important for the community.

For more information, click here.

"We have a rich history of mining here in West Frankfort and its in our past but its well worth remembering,"Levanti said. "It's like having everyone home for Thanksgiving or Christmas."

He comes from six generations of coal miners.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly