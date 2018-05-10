SEMO softball team eliminated from Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

With the loss, the Redhawks end the season with a 33-20 record. (Source: SEMO)

The Southeast Missouri State softball team was eliminated in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament by a score of 4-1 to Morehead State Thursday in Oxford, Alabama.

SEMO trailed 4-0 heading into the 7th and final inning and was able to score one run but couldn't get any closer.

With the loss, the Redhawks end the season with a 33-20 record.

