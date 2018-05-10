Wappapello bowfisher sticks recordbreaker in Bollinger County, MO

A fisherman from Wappapello, Missouri caught a record-breaking yellow bullhead fish, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. (Source: MDC)

A bowfisher from Wappapello, Missouri stuck a record-breaking yellow bullhead fish, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Michael Williams caught the fish on April 23. It weighed 2 pounds and 4 ounces and was 14.75 inches. He stuck the fish while bowfishing.

The previous record from 1993 was one pound, one ounce.

“2018 is off to a great start!” MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson said. “This is the fourth state record we’ve had this year and I’m sure it won’t be the last with this great weather we’ve been having. Bullheads are a short, chubby catfish that seldom get bigger than 18 inches. They are nongame fish that are commonly used for bait."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The fish was weighed and verified in Puxico.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved