Jackson, MO students get 9/11 firefighter lesson

Students at Jackson High School got a hands-on lesson on what firefighters went through on September 11, 2001. The kids put on fire gear, climbed the stairs at the school.

Many of them climbed up and down the stairs several times.

Jackson Fire Captain Robert Grief hopes the students can gain an appreciation of what first responders endured that awful day.

"I'm hoping they see the appreciation of what the guys during 9/11 went through, how they sacrificed their lives to save thousands of people,” Grief said.

According to Grief, the average participant at Jackson High School carried up to 70 pounds of gear.

Some of the kids even volunteered to carry what the captain called "a high rise pack" and a tool.

Those added items can weigh up to 120 pounds. The students also learned how demanding the job can be.

