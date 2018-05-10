Jackson, MO students get 9/11 firefighter lesson - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO students get 9/11 firefighter lesson

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Students at Jackson High School got a hands-on lesson on what firefighters went through on September 11, 2001. (Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS) Students at Jackson High School got a hands-on lesson on what firefighters went through on September 11, 2001. (Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Students at Jackson High School got a hands-on lesson on what firefighters went through on September 11, 2001. The kids put on fire gear, climbed the stairs at the school.

Many of them climbed up and down the stairs several times.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Jackson Fire Captain Robert Grief hopes the students can gain an appreciation of what first responders endured that awful day.

"I'm hoping they see the appreciation of what the guys during 9/11 went through, how they sacrificed their lives to save thousands of people,” Grief said.

According to Grief, the average participant at Jackson High School carried up to 70 pounds of gear.

Some of the kids even volunteered to carry what the captain called "a high rise pack" and a tool.

Those added items can weigh up to 120 pounds. The students also learned how demanding the job can be.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly