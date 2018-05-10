MLB hires former pitcher Chris Young for executive role - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MLB hires former pitcher Chris Young for executive role

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

NEW YORK (AP) - Former pitcher Chris Young has been hired by Major League Baseball as an executive.

Young's title will be Vice President, On-Field Operations, Initiatives & Strategy. The move was announced Thursday, and Young will begin Monday.

Young will work on issues including pace of play and assist on negotiations with umpires, players and minor league baseball. He'll also be involved in official scoring reviews sent to MLB.

The 6-foot-10 pitcher from Princeton went to spring training this year with San Diego. He was 79-67 with a 3.95 ERA in 13 seasons, and helped pitch Kansas City to the 2015 World Series championship. Young turns 39 this month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Cardinals finish off series in Pittsburgh with a 6-4 win

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:09:10 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

    The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.

  • Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Jackson Lady Indians soccer makes history

    Saturday, May 26 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-05-26 19:51:49 GMT
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)
    Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)Lady Indians are headed to the final four for the first time. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

    The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
    •   
Powered by Frankly