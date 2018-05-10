Lawmakers introduce rural EMS legislation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lawmakers introduce rural EMS legislation

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Lawmakers have introduced bi-partisan legislation to support rural emergency medical service agencies.  (Source: Raycom Media) Lawmakers have introduced bi-partisan legislation to support rural emergency medical service agencies.  (Source: Raycom Media)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) -

Lawmakers have introduced bi-partisan legislation to support rural emergency medical service agencies.

The Siren Act would authorize $20 million in competitive grant funding.

It was introduced by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Pat Roberts (R-KS).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“In many rural communities in Illinois and across the country, rural EMS agencies are on the front lines in delivering quality emergency response, service coordination, and patient care," Durbin said. "From responding to the opioid epidemic to treating the emergency needs of an aging population, rural EMS agencies are being asked to do more but face workforce and geographic challenges in their communities. I’m proud to introduce the SIREN Act with Senator Roberts, which would provide rural EMS agencies with the federal funding that they so desperately need to serve their communities.”

“Rural EMS agencies play a critical role in our country’s first responder and health care systems,” Roberts said.  “This legislation will help ensure that EMS agencies have the staff and equipment they need to fill this role and provide services integral to rural health care.”

Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) cosponsored the SIREN Act.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly