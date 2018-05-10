Lawmakers introduce rural EMS legislation

Lawmakers have introduced bi-partisan legislation to support rural emergency medical service agencies.

The Siren Act would authorize $20 million in competitive grant funding.

It was introduced by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Pat Roberts (R-KS).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“In many rural communities in Illinois and across the country, rural EMS agencies are on the front lines in delivering quality emergency response, service coordination, and patient care," Durbin said. "From responding to the opioid epidemic to treating the emergency needs of an aging population, rural EMS agencies are being asked to do more but face workforce and geographic challenges in their communities. I’m proud to introduce the SIREN Act with Senator Roberts, which would provide rural EMS agencies with the federal funding that they so desperately need to serve their communities.”

“Rural EMS agencies play a critical role in our country’s first responder and health care systems,” Roberts said. “This legislation will help ensure that EMS agencies have the staff and equipment they need to fill this role and provide services integral to rural health care.”

Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) cosponsored the SIREN Act.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.