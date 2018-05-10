Missouri Legislature raises age for adult prosecution - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Legislature raises age for adult prosecution

The Missouri Legislature has voted to raise the age at which suspects are automatically prosecuted as adults from 17 to 18. (Source: Missouri.gov) The Missouri Legislature has voted to raise the age at which suspects are automatically prosecuted as adults from 17 to 18. (Source: Missouri.gov)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has voted to raise the age at which suspects are automatically prosecuted as adults from 17 to 18.

The bill, approved by the Senate Thursday in a 32-1 vote, would add a $3.50 charge to all civil lawsuits to help the juvenile justice system absorb more people.

Youth charged with certain serious crimes could still be tried as adults. Currently, Missouri is one of five states to automatically try 17-year-olds in adult courts.

The bill would also allow youth forced into prostitution to have their court records wiped clean.

The bill will next go to the governor's desk.

The bill is HB 793

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly