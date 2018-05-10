IL Senate passes broader synthetic marijuana ban - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
After recent deaths in relation to synthetic cannabis (K-2) overdoses, the state senate in Illinois has passed a broader plan. (Source: Pixabay) After recent deaths in relation to synthetic cannabis (K-2) overdoses, the state senate in Illinois has passed a broader plan. (Source: Pixabay)
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

After recent deaths in relation to synthetic cannabis (K-2) overdoses, the state senate in Illinois has passed a broader plan.

“After the careful consideration taken to weigh the implications of new restrictions on drugs, I want to thank my colleagues in the Senate for swiftly passing this legislation, and I urge the House to do the same,” said Collins (D-Chicago). “Many synthetic cannabinoids are already illegal, but by broadening the criteria, we ensure that they can’t be made legal by small and potentially deadly changes to their chemical formulae.”

The bill would make synthetics subject to emergency controlled substance scheduling. Manufacturers would be subject to a Class 3 felony charge, while those charged with simple possession would face a Class 4 felony.

The bill is scheduled for consideration in the House.

The measure is Senate Bill 2341. 

