Adam King joins Heartland News as a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor. He came here from the University of Cincinnati.

He was born and raised in Columbus Ohio and bleeds Scarlet and Gray. He loves to golf and watch any kind of sports. He is a New England Patriots fan, a Xavier Basketball fan and a huge Cavs fan. His favorite athlete is Tiger Woods.

Adam interned for Fox19 in Cincinnati as well as NBC4 in Columbus. He was with Fox19 Now for 2 years before joining the KFVS team.

He looks forward to covering all of the different teams across the Heartland. If you have any events or games you would like Adam to cover you can reach him by email or on his Facebook page.