Blanchard named Dean of Southeast Missouri State University Regional Campuses

Marsha Blanchard, Director of Southeast Missouri State University-Kennett, has been named dean of regional campuses at Southeast Missouri State University.

Blanchard will supervise staff members at the Kennett and Sikeston regional campuses, the Poplar Bluff delivery site and the Cape College Center. She also will chair advisory councils for the regional campuses and delivery sites and oversee maintenance of instructional technology, according to Southeast.

“I am very pleased Marsha Blanchard accepted our offer to become the new dean of regional campuses,” said Dr. Karl Kunkel, Southeast provost. “Ms. Blanchard has a very obvious passion for regional campus academic program delivery and a firm grasp on the needs and issues faced when making degree programs and courses accessible throughout the region. This passion, coupled with her experience and various leadership roles in higher education dating back to 1997, makes her an ideal candidate for this important role, and I look forward to watching the regional sites move to the next level serving students in southeast Missouri and fostering their success.”

Blanchard has served as the Kennett campus director since 2000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

She will begin her new duties May 15.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.