Early college program for Cape Girardeau class of 2020

Starting in 2020, students in Cape Girardeau will have a new opportunity to pursue a degree while still going to high school (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

Starting in 2020, students in Cape Girardeau will have a new opportunity to pursue a degree while still going to high school.

It is a new early college program in which they may pursue an Associate of Arts or the CORE 42 statewide general education curriculum.

CORE 42 credits transfer to any two or four-year institution in the state.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools, Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College (TRC) announced the new program on May 10.

The program will be offered at the Cape College Center for select currently enrolled high school students in the Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“The early college model provides students an opportunity to access challenging and rigorous course work while in high school. It also has the benefit of allowing students to complete a significant portion of their college coursework, reducing the expense of post-secondary education,” said Dr. Tony Robinson, deputy superintendent of secondary education with the Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

“We believe the Early College Program offered at the Cape College Center will create better opportunities and access for students, reduce their time to complete a degree and offer a more flexible strategy for high school students wanting to get a head start on their post-secondary education,” Dr. Carlos Vargas, President of Southeast Missouri State University said. “We are committed to student success, and we believe this program will significantly help jump-start students on their path toward career-readiness.”

“Three Rivers is very excited about this new facet of the CCC Partnership," Dr. Wesley Payne, president of Three Rivers College said. "By providing early access to the high-quality educational courses provided through the CCC, these students will be able to jump-start their future and build an excellent foundation that will serve them for the rest of their lives.”

Cape Girardeau Public Schools will cover students’ tuition in the Early College Program. Students will have to cover textbook rental and fees.

For more information on the program, contact Seth Ward, Southeast director of dual credit and dual enrollment, at (573) 986-6176 or sward@semo.edu.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.