2 Metropolis officers receive award for saving woman from burnin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Metropolis officers receive award for saving woman from burning home

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The officers administer life-saving procedures to restore the woman's breathing until ambulance crews arrived (Source: Illinois FOP State Lodge). The officers administer life-saving procedures to restore the woman's breathing until ambulance crews arrived (Source: Illinois FOP State Lodge).
Two Metropolis, Illinois police officers have been recognized for rescuing a woman from a burning home on March 17.  (Source: KFVS) Two Metropolis, Illinois police officers have been recognized for rescuing a woman from a burning home on March 17.  (Source: KFVS)
Metropolis Police Sgt. Carl Manley (Source: Illinois FOP State Lodge) Metropolis Police Sgt. Carl Manley (Source: Illinois FOP State Lodge)
Officer Dan Austin (Source: (Source: FOP State Lodge) Officer Dan Austin (Source: (Source: FOP State Lodge)
METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

Two Metropolis, Illinois police officers have been recognized for rescuing a woman from a burning home on March 17.

The Valor Award was presented by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

“These two officers didn't think twice about their own safety, they only realized that a fellow human being was in mortal danger and they rushed to her rescue,” said FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “Their courage saved a woman's life and is a prime example of the police motto, to serve and protect.”

Metropolis Police Sgt. Carl Manley and Officer Dan Austin were among the first responders to the scene of the fire.

The officers administer life-saving procedures to restore the woman's breathing until ambulance crews arrived.

Officers Manley and Austin are credited with saving the woman’s life.

"Any job, fire, police, EMS, sometimes you're in the position to actually do something extraordinary for somebody," Austin said. "This is just one of those times it actually worked out."

"To me, we were just doing what we were supposed to be doing," Manley added. "I would like to think that anyone else would step up and do the same thing if it was my family or somebody I knew."

The FOP Valor Award is presented to a law enforcement officer for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly