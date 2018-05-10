2 Metropolis officers receive award for saving woman from burning home

It was a scene right out of the movies. Police officers rescued a woman out of a burning building.

Two Metropolis, Illinois police officers have been recognized for rescuing a woman from a burning home on March 17. (Source: KFVS)

The officers administer life-saving procedures to restore the woman's breathing until ambulance crews arrived (Source: Illinois FOP State Lodge).

Two Metropolis, Illinois police officers have been recognized for rescuing a woman from a burning home on March 17.

The Valor Award was presented by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge.

“These two officers didn't think twice about their own safety, they only realized that a fellow human being was in mortal danger and they rushed to her rescue,” said FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “Their courage saved a woman's life and is a prime example of the police motto, to serve and protect.”

Metropolis Police Sgt. Carl Manley and Officer Dan Austin were among the first responders to the scene of the fire.

Officers Manley and Austin are credited with saving the woman’s life.

"Any job, fire, police, EMS, sometimes you're in the position to actually do something extraordinary for somebody," Austin said. "This is just one of those times it actually worked out."

"To me, we were just doing what we were supposed to be doing," Manley added. "I would like to think that anyone else would step up and do the same thing if it was my family or somebody I knew."

The FOP Valor Award is presented to a law enforcement officer for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism.

