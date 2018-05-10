Police chase man in vehicle through Herrin, IL cemetery

The man's vehicle drove onto several head stones. (Source: Chris Drury, KFVS)

Herrin Police arrested a man for several charges following a short chase through a local cemetery on Thursday, May 10.

According to a release from police, a patrolman had just finishing escorting a funeral procession to the Herrin city cemetery.

The officer noticed a vehicle heading towards the officer's direction driving approximately 20 mph over the speed limit.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop and activated its vehicle's emergency lights.

The vehicle then accelerated then turned into the cemetery.

After entering the cemetery, the man was unable to continue driving down the road due to vehicles from the funeral procession.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Darian M. Richardson.

Richardson then drove through the cemetery and onto grave sites.

His vehicle drove into three above ground headstones and knocked over a large headstone.

The vehicle became stuck which allowed police to make an arrest.

Richardson was charged with speeding, illegal transportation of alcohol, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to government supported property and three counts of criminal damage to property.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

