Special dedication service on Armed Forces Day in Mounds, IL

There was a special dedication service on Armed Forces Day, Sat., May 19, on the front lawn of the VFW Post #8891 in Mounds, Illinois.

Area veterans, families, friends and the public were invited to the Pulaski County Memorial V.F.W. Post #8891, 316 South Blanche in Mounds, Ill.

Coffee, juice and donuts were served.

There have been five new flagpoles installed recently that represent the five branches of service honoring our past, present and future servicemen and women.

People were asked to show your support by wearing red, white and blue.

The area veteran’s burial team was there along with a few other speakers.

This service and project is courtesy of the Jones Funeral Homes in Tamms and Villa Ridge, Illinois with great honor and respect to all our veterans and servicemen and women and given by Randy P. Jones.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.