Murray PD hosting memorial service - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray PD hosting memorial service

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Murray Police Department) (Source: Murray Police Department)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray Police Department is hosting a police memorial service during National Police Week.

The service will be held at the Murray City Cemetery on Tuesday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. 

The Police Memorial Service will include speaker Steven Hunter.

The Murray Police Department Honor Guard and representatives from other local law enforcement agencies will conduct a wreath and flag ceremony at the service. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly