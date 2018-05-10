Upgrade to Paducah groundwater treatment system completed

According to the Department of Energy, an enhanced system to treat contaminated groundwater has been installed in Paducah, Kentucky.

The original system was installed in the mid 1990s at the "pump and treat facility." The system controls migration of contaminated groundwater and to reduce concentrations of trichloroethene (TCE), an industrial degreaser historically used to clean parts at the former gaseous diffusion plant, according to the DOE.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The system has cleaned four billion gallons of groundwater, treated it and returned it to the environment.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.