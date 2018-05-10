Upgrade to Paducah groundwater treatment system completed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Upgrade to Paducah groundwater treatment system completed

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
The system has treated 4 billion gallons of water (Source: Pixabay) The system has treated 4 billion gallons of water (Source: Pixabay)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

According to the Department of Energy, an enhanced system to treat contaminated groundwater has been installed in Paducah, Kentucky.

The original system was installed in the mid 1990s at the "pump and treat facility." The system controls migration of contaminated groundwater and to reduce concentrations of trichloroethene (TCE), an industrial degreaser historically used to clean parts at the former gaseous diffusion plant, according to the DOE.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The system has cleaned four billion gallons of groundwater, treated it and returned it to the environment.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly