Documents: Labor agency rebuked Illinois VA on Legionnaires

Documents show that Illinois workplace safety officials reprimanded state veterans' officials for how the agency told staffers about a fatal Legionnaires' disease outbreak at a Quincy veterans' home. (Source: Pixabay) Documents show that Illinois workplace safety officials reprimanded state veterans' officials for how the agency told staffers about a fatal Legionnaires' disease outbreak at a Quincy veterans' home. (Source: Pixabay)

CHICAGO (AP) - Documents show that Illinois workplace safety officials reprimanded state veterans' officials for how the agency told staffers about a fatal Legionnaires' disease outbreak at a Quincy veterans' home.

WBEZ Chicago reports that the Illinois Department of Labor reproach focused on emails that Illinois Veterans Home administrators sent to state workers. State labor officials say the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs "failed to effectively notify all employees" about the outbreak. The disease has caused 13 residents' deaths since 2015 and made dozens more residents and staff members seriously ill. State labor officials became involved after two sickened staffers complained to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Illinois Veterans' Affairs Director Erica Jeffries says Quincy employees were kept informed about the outbreak through emails, meetings and informational material posted at nursing stations.

