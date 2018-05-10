5/10/18 - Greek Life

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

It was the decision that reverberated across the campus at Murray State this week. According to the office of student affairs, all Greek Life social activities at Murray State University have been immediately suspended. When the story broke on Heartland News, the University didn’t name a specific reason why Greek Life social events have been suspended just days before graduation. But it should not be a surprise to anyone in light of two sad stories in recent weeks.

On April 30th, a teenager was found dead at a fraternity house off campus. Last Sunday, a student reported to campus police an alleged sexual assault that happened at an off-campus fraternity house.

Suspension is not necessarily an indictment of Greek Life. There are many advantages to being in a sorority or fraternity. But sometimes, stepping back and taking a breath is the right thing to do, and Murray State is not the first college to suspend Greek Life so they can take a closer look. LSU, Penn State, Texas State, and many others have suspended Greek Life over the last couple of years.

As a father of college aged children, I applaud Murray State for taking this step. But the timing is interesting to me. They suspended Greek Life with a few days left in the spring term. I encourage Murray State to take the time necessary to reevaluate their Greek system even if it extends into fall. There are young lives at stake. That sounds dramatic but it's true.

Putting student safety first and taking the time to do it thoroughly makes this A Better Heartland.

This is just one of many opinions. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail A Better Heartland

A Better Heartland/KFVS

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to A Better Heartland main page