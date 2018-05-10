Railroad, earthquake drill held in Scott City for southeast MO r - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Railroad, earthquake drill held in Scott City for southeast MO responders

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
Departments in the southeast Missouri area took part in a mock earthquake drill on Wednesday, May 16. (Source: KFVS)
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Departments in the southeast Missouri area took part in a mock earthquake drill on Wednesday, May 16.

The National Guard 7th CST and the SEMO HSRT (Homeland Security Response Team) conducted a mock railroad emergency.

Emergency teams worked to minimize and contain a mock hazardous material emergency. Crews said if it was a real emergency, they would have evacuated the area. 

According to the Jackson Fire Rescue Captain and PIO Robert Greif, the drill took place in Scott City, Mo. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Jackson Fire Department, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Sikeston DPS, and the National Guard 7th CST came together to train in a natural disaster scenario.

"Our goal is if something hazmat related does happen in this area, one we've established relationships with who we are going to be working with and then have an understanding of how we all operate together for a large-scale incident," said Chris Ash, Deputy Commander for the National Guard 7th CST.

"Training is the key, you can't wait until an incident happens and try to come together," said Scott City Fire Chief Jay Cassot. 

There were many emergency vehicles in this area taking part in the exercise. 

