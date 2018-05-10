KY 139 North now cleared in Trigg Co. after log truck, tractor c - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY 139 North now cleared in Trigg Co. after log truck, tractor crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this is a log truck vs tractor crash. Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this is a log truck vs tractor crash.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A crash is now cleared at KY 139 North at the 21 mile-marker in Trigg County, Kentucky.

All lanes are now open.

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it was a log truck vs tractor crash. The cab of the log truck and the cultivator being pulled by the tractor were entangled.

