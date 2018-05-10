Small classroom fire closes school in Christopher, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Small classroom fire closes school in Christopher, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
CHRISTOPHER, IL (KFVS) -

A fire inside a classroom in Christopher, Illinois led to the school closing for the day.

At 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 10, the Christopher Fire Department was alerted to a small fire in the culinary arts room at Christopher High School according to a statement from school officials.

The fire department responded and the fire was contained to that room. Due to the time needed for investigation and cleanup, Christopher High School will not be in session.

Officials said the initial investigation does not indicate foul play.

Christopher Elementary School will be in class as usual. Classes at Christopher High School will resume, as normal, on Friday, May 11.

