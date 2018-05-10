Sikeston, MO Junior High teacher arrested on sexual contact, assault charges

A teacher in Sikeston, Missouri has been charged with having sexual contact with a student and misdemeanor assault.

Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Tabatha Blakely identified the man as Gregory N. Heuring, 47, of Benton, Mo.

According to Blakely, Heuring was a teacher at the Sikeston Junior High School.

He was charged with sexual contact with a student and is facing one count of a class C misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree after he allegedly grabbed a student from behind and rubbed her thigh.

He is facing another count of a class C misdemeanor for assault in the fourth degree after he allegedly grabbed another student by the waist, according to Blakely.

He posted a $25,000 cash or surety bond. His arraignment was scheduled for May 24 at 9 a.m.

The office of James McClellan, Heuring's attorney, released a statement on Tuesday, May 15.

"Greg Heuring absolutely and unequivocally maintains he is innocent of the false allegations made against him in Scott County, Missouri. His family, church and fellow teachers are supportive of him. "He has been a shop teacher for nearly eight (8) years at the Sikeston Junior High School. He was the sponsor of the Junior Beta Club and he and other teachers reestablished and sponsored the Science Olympiad Club. "He has coached girls' softball for many years with his children and others in the Benton, Missouri area. "He has been a faithful member of the Cape LaCroix Church in Benton for eighteen (18) years. "Mr. Heuring's school records are impeccable. Mr. Heuring passed a polygraph examination before the State filed these charges verifying his truth and veracity. The law presumes he is innocent."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Police said on March 19 Sikeston Public School administrators contacted the Department of Public Safety to report concerns a teacher may have had inappropriate contact with one of their students. Sikeston DPS along with the Missouri Children’s Division began a joint investigation into these allegations.

On May 9, an arrest warrant was issued through Scott County and served in reference to the case. Police said they identified the teacher as Gregory Heuring.

The school posted on social media about the incident saying they are working closely with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

According to Superintendent Tom Williams, the school learned about the incident from the police department.

Williams said the needs of the students have been met.

He said Heuring is not at the school and has no contact with students at this time.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.