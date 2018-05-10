Vehicle left roadway, flipped, ended up in cemetery in McCracken Co., KY

Deputies said the vehicle came to rest in a cemetery after a crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on May 10 at 7:10 a.m.

The single-vehicle crash was on Ogden Landing Road (KY 358) at the intersection with New Liberty Church Road.

Brianna Barnes, 18, of West Paducah, was operating a 2006 Jeep Liberty eastbound on Ogden Landing Road when she lost control.

Deputies said it appeared she went off the right shoulder for unknown reasons and over-corrected. The vehicle then left the roadway off the right shoulder and flipped coming to a final rest upside down in the New Liberty Cemetery.

The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident along with the West McCracken Fire Department. Mercy EMS transported Barnes to Baptist Hospital. Harper’s Truck and Auto removed the vehicle from the scene of the accident.

