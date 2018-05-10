First Alert: Warm evening, night - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Warm evening, night

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
It will be another warm and muggy day today as highs climb back into the mid to upper 80s. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

There is a slight chance of a pop-up storm this evening, but most areas will likely remain dry. Temperatures this evening will remain warm, falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will only be in the lower to middle 60s. 

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. It will be more breezy than today with winds as high as 30mph.

This weekend will be the first one to feel like summer.

Hot temperatures in the 90s with uncomfortable humid conditions will move in. There is a small chance for rain Friday through the weekend.

The better chance of showers and storms will enter the forecast at the beginning of next week.

