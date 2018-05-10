National Clean Up Your Room Day inspired Spring cleaning

National Clean Up Your Room Day is observed annually on May 10 according to the National Day Calendar.

How do you celebrate this day? Well, parents can use it to help their case in getting their kids to clean their room.

National Clean Up Your Room Day isn’t just for kids to clean their rooms. It is about picking up, straightening up and cleaning up.

You can also get into some other spring cleaning to make yourself feel a little more organized.

