This week in music: 1960 Elvis on top!

Time to dip into the music archives. This morning we take a look at the records DJ's were spinning during this week 58 years ago.

The year was 1960 and Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Connie Stevens at number five with Sixteen Reasons. The song peaked at number three and was her biggest hit. The song counts down the 16 reasons for being in love. Although she released several other singles in her career, not one of them cracked the top 40.

Jackie Wilson was holding down the number four spot with Night. The song was from the opera Samson and Delilah and featured Wilson singing in an operatic voice.

Parked in the number three position was Cathy's Clown by The Everly Brothers. It was the Everly's biggest selling single and their third and final number one hit. It spent 5 weeks at the top of the Hot 100 and Billboard ranked it as the number three song of the year. Reba McEntire reworked the lyrics and covered the song in 1989. She took it all the way to number one on the country chart.



At number two was Greenfields by The Brothers Four. It was their debut single and their only top ten hit.

And in the top spot for this week in '60 was Stuck On You by Elvis Presley with the Jordanaires. It was Presley's first hit after a two-year stint in the Army. It was The King's 13th number one hit and his first chart-topper of the 1960's. I'm gonna stick like glue, stick because I'm stuck on you.

