Deputies: Four teens involved in McCracken Co. crash while filming for social media

Deputies believe the teens may have been filming for social media (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

On Wednesday afternoon, May 9 the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle, crash that had occurred in the 4300 block of Contest Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies said they found three individuals that had been ejected from a 2015 Jeep Wrangler as a result of the crash. CPR and lifesaving measures were started at this time.

The investigation revealed that three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old were in the vehicle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The 16-year-old driver was operating the Jeep southbound on Contest Road. The vehicle left the roadway, entered a roadside culvert and collided head-on with a driveway culvert/embankment. Deputies said the vehicle then became airborne and rolled over, coming to rest upright in a culvert.

Witnesses at the scene reported that just prior to the collision, the three female passengers were hanging out of the windows of the Jeep, sitting on the open window sills. It is believed the passengers were filming live video on social media at the time.

Deputies said all three female passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. One passenger was later flown to an out of state hospital for treatment. The driver was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Lone Oak Fire Department, McCracken County Department of Emergency Services, Mercy Regional Ambulance and BA’s Wrecker Service assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.