What you need to know May 10

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Good morning, it is Thursday, May 10.

First Alert Forecast

Today will be another warm and muggy day. Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is a complex of storms to our west that she thinks will come into our western counties mid-morning. We aren’t expecting severe weather.

Outside of that, it will be really warm and really muggy later today.

Our summer-like heat wave will continue into the weekend. We could see highs in the 90s. Laura says the took the Mother’s Day rain chances out of her forecast.

Heat and humidity will stick around into next week. However, there will also be rain chances every day, next week.

Making headlines

  1. Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.
  2. All Greek Life social activities at Murray State University have been immediately suspended.
  3. A former student was honored during the Kelly High School Pops Concert.
  4. You might have noticed some cracking in your windshield, and it’s common this time of year.
  5. Carbondale Community Arts are inviting southern Illinois artists and craftspeople to apply.

Trending stories

Mall shoppers helped detain a suspect, who police say attacked an 11-year-old girl with a knife in the women’s restroom.

A Dallas military veteran said he was attacked by men in security uniforms.

 It’s not every day a massive moose drops by to say, “Good morning,” but that's exactly what happened in New Hampshire.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

