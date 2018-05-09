Student dedication at Kelly High School concert - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Student dedication at Kelly High School concert

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
Keith Kyle, Rhonda Pender, Jim Pender with the new set of toms. Keith Kyle, Rhonda Pender, Jim Pender with the new set of toms.
Front of program from concert Front of program from concert
Set of toms donated by Jim and Rhonda Pender Set of toms donated by Jim and Rhonda Pender
BENTON, MO (KFVS) -

A former student was honored during the Kelly High School Pops Concert on May 8.

Chad Pender was a drummer in the Kelly band, and graduated in 2003. He lost a battle with cancer in 2011.

Chad's parents, Jim and Rhonda Pender, wanted to keep his memory alive and decided to do that by donating a set of 'toms' drums to the Kelly concert band. They had a special decal placed on the drums, a picture of Chad's drum kit and the words 'In loving memory Chad Pender 1984-2011',

After being told that the school was going to do the dedication during the concert. "I can't believe this is happening," Rhonda said. 

The front of the Pops Concert program (pictured) was dedicated to Chad's legacy and during intermission, band director Keith Kyle talked about his and other teachers' years spent with Chad.

Jim and Rhonda would like to continue to honor Chad's musical legacy each year by doing something special like this for Kelly.

