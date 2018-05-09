Windshields cracking common as it heats up outside

You might have noticed some cracking in your windshield, and it’s common this time of year. (Source: Pixabay.com)

You might have noticed some cracking in your windshield, and it’s common this time of year.

It's all because of the changing temperatures.

"It seems like everyone is getting out more and actually driving and so they'll find ways of breaking the windshield,” said Brandon Horman, who repairs windows at Cape Glass and tinting.

He repairs 8 to 10 per day.

One of the biggest problems that they see here is people don't get chips filled in when they're small and repairable.

"You can if it's from a rock chip and a lot of people don't seem to realize it's still glass, it’s going to break at some point, Horman said. "You know the quicker you get the chip fixed the less likelihood is it's going to crack.



Chris Aykin owns the shop and it's weather that causes the most problems, he said.

“Temperature swings. the heating the cooling. the expansion and contrasting of the glass said Aykin.

So to prevent from having your window replaced fully, be on the lookout for small chips. That can save you time and keep your car out of the shop.

If you do have a chip, it’s also smart not to blast your A/C before you get it fiilled. That can even be enough to cause it to crack.

